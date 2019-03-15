Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE body of a 40-year-old man has been found under a tree in Bulawayo's Nketa 7 suburb in a suspected case of suicide.Sources said the corpse was discovered by city council street cleaners who were slashing grass in the bush on Monday at around 12 noon."City council cleaners found the decomposing body lying next to a satchel under a tree. This is really strange," said Mr Mandla Nkomo, a Nketa 7 resident.Sources said they suspect the man, whose identity is yet to be established, committed suicide since he was found with rat poison in his pocket and a few coins. Mr Nkomo said the decomposing body was taken by Tshabalala police.Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednego Ncube confirmed the incident and said the police were investigating the case."We are investigating a case where a decomposing dead body of a 40-year-old man was found in Nketa 7 on 18 March 2019. We have not established the cause of death but preliminary investigations suggest that he could have committed suicide," said Insp Ncube."We appeal to members of the public who may have useful information to the investigation to inform the police".