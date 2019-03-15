Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Julius Juma, who was last October slapped with a two-year jail term for criminal abuse of office, breathed a sigh of relief on Monday after being temporarily released on ZWR$5 000 bail pending appeal.=

Juma was convicted of handpicking, without going to tender back in 2014, a tax consultancy company for a contract worth over US$500 000.

"Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel it is ordered that: – the applicant (Juma) is admitted to bail pending appeal in the sum of ZWR$5 000. He shall reside at 48 Dover Road, Chisipite, Harare until the finalisation of appeal in CA127/19," High Court judge Justice Moses Foroma said.

"The applicant shall surrender his passport, shall report once every month at Highlands Police Station on the first Friday of each month and surrender deed of transfer No. 1534/2003 in respect of stand 1077 Mahatshula Township in Bulawayo."

Juma's co-accused, former board member Davison Norupiri, who was Zinara's finance committee chairperson, escaped a jail term after he turned into a State witness.

Juma and Norupiri once made headlines back in 2016 after former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko ordered their release from police custody.

It was the State case that sometime in 2014, Zinara had a tax obligation with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority amounting to $15 418 133. Zimra later garnished $5 714 587 from Zinara's account, leaving a balance of $9 703 546.

The court heard that a report was made to the Zinara board by the management for guidance to reduce tax obligations and the parastatal tasked the finance committee chaired by Norupiri to engage a tax consultancy firm.

The State said three tax consultancy firms namely Misfort Tax Consultancy, Excel Tax Consultancy and Central Source Management Consultancy trading as Tax Management Services were chosen to make presentations for tax health check services.

However, on September 23 the same year, the three made presentations and the finance committee recommended Tax Management Services to the procurement committee.

However, without board approval, Juma went on to engage Tax Management Services for other tax advisory services without following proper tender procedures, resulting in Zinara making payment of $577 250 to the company.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

13 mins ago | 76 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

29 mins ago | 338 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

38 mins ago | 192 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 1843 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

1 hr ago | 697 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

2 hrs ago | 852 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 916 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3033 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 6210 Views

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

13 hrs ago | 6788 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

14 hrs ago | 5478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days