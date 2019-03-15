PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa's United Family International Church has also joined the well wishers who are donating to the victims of Cyclone Idai in ManicalandThe Cyclone has been estimated by the United Nations to be the most severe weather-related tragedy to hit Southern Africa.Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa said, "My heart is filled with gratitude because of the family spirit that I have seen. I have seen love in action as people responded to the call towards victims of Cyclone Idai. Keep it up Family."UFIC joined the list of churches that have reacted to the disaster that has claimed more than 100 lives and left hundreds missing.