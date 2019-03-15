Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

News / National

by Staff reporter

While the RBZ's new monetary policies have significantly eased the country's currency problems, the much-needed reforms have also brought with them a number of unintended consequences for business- including contractual and financial reporting challenges.This has seen many companies such as tobacco giant TSL and Marimba Industrial Properties withholding their results or continuing to report in American dollars and running into problems after delays in the issuance of guidelines by the PAAB, which seems to be also struggling with the new market complexities.More to follow...