Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Ex-cabinet minister Supa Mandiwanzira who is facing two counts of criminal abuse of office- has offered to surrender an additional property worth $100 00 as surety in a bid to convince the courts that he does not intend to abscond trial.

The Nyanga South MP is accused of corruptly engaging a South African company Megawatt to do consultancy work for NetOne without going to tender and for appointing his unqualified personal assistant to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) board.

The Nyanga South law-maker has since approached the Constitutional Court disputing the constitutionality of his charges.

Mandiwanzira argues that he is being prosecuted for doing his job.

"The section under which I'm being charged is broad and ambiguous," he said while seeking referral of his case to Constitutional Court.

More to follow...

Source - Daily News

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

