Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court lifts NGO suspension

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
HIGH Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has nullified the suspension of Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development Trust (Cotrad), a local youth non-governmental organisation (NGO), saying government action was illegal.

Masvingo district administrator (DA) Roy Hove suspended the NGO on March 11, 2019 pending an investigation into its registration.

However, the NGO challenged the decision at the High Court, and Justice Matanda-Moyo yesterday upheld Cotrad's application.

"The first respondent (DA)'s decision to suspend the first applicant (Cotrad)'s operations is set aside and declared to be null and void and accordingly of no force and effect. The first applicant is not a voluntary organisation as contemplated in terms of the Private Voluntary Organisation Act. The first respondent is not empowered by any law to suspend or stop the operations of the first applicant and the first respondent is ordered to pay the cost of this application on a legal practitioner and client scale," Justice Matanda-Moyo said.

On Monday last week, the DA wrote a letter instructing Cotrad not to carry out any activities "of any kind" in the jurisdiction of Masvingo district until investigations on the registration and approval issues concerning the organisation had been carried out.

This prompted Cotrad to engage Denford Halimani of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to file an urgent chamber application at the High Court challenging the DA's decision to outlaw the NGO's operations and seeking an order to be allowed to resume full operations in Masvingo without any interference.

In the application, Halimani argued that the DA was not empowered by any law to suspend or stop Cotrad's operations because it is not registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO), but as a Trust, created by a Notarial Deed of Donation and Trust, registered at the Deeds Registry.

The order compelling Cotrad, to cease operations had left over 5 000 underprivileged individuals prejudiced and without recourse and this included the organisation's eight employees, he added.

Speaking to Southern Eye yesterday, Halimani said the judgment had set a legal precedent that will also protect other NGOs that may have been targeted by the authorities.

"This means that Cotrad is free to proceed with operations without any interference. It's good news to other organisations that were at risk of facing such bans. It makes it clear that authorities cannot stop a legitimately registered trust, it was absurd and unlawful," he said.

Cotrad programmes officer Brighton Ramusi said they felt elated by the decision and will continue to serve the more than 5 000 beneficiaries of their programmes.

"We welcome the lifting of the suspension. It is not only a relief to us, but also to our beneficiaries in the rural areas, who were prejudiced by the suspension. We are not at war with government, but we are actually complementing it," Ramusi said.

Government accused Cotrad, formed in 2012 and largely involved in peace-building and national healing activities to mainly victims of political violence, of having a hand in the January bloody protests against a 150% fuel price hike.

The suspension came weeks after President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a rally in the province, where he threatened to come hard on lawyers, doctors and NGOs perceived to have backed the January protests over fuel price hikes.

Zanu PF has always accused civic organisations of being agents of opposition parties and perpetrating a regime change agenda.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

39 mins ago | 663 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

45 mins ago | 274 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

47 mins ago | 147 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

48 mins ago | 175 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

49 mins ago | 312 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

57 mins ago | 332 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

58 mins ago | 91 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

1 hr ago | 490 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

1 hr ago | 147 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

11 hrs ago | 2991 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 5906 Views

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

12 hrs ago | 6561 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

13 hrs ago | 5373 Views

Chamisa opens up on his visit to Manicaland

13 hrs ago | 5150 Views

Mugabe Aeroplanes sold for $12.5 million

14 hrs ago | 8020 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days