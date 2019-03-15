Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 secs ago | Views
Prominent Clergyman Apostle Dr James Madzimure has prophesied that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa must listen to the advice of his wife so as to secure the Presidency in the coming MDC congress pencilled for May.

In a Prophecy posted last week on Youtube, Madzimure said God has deposited wisdom and understanding in Chamisa's wife that the 41-year-old leader must tap from.

He further said it is not yet God's time for Chamisa to be removed from leadership of his party.

Read the Prophecy below:

The prophetic word came to me on the 6th of March 2019. God showed me in a vision; I was walking with a young leader of an organization. I would like to call this young leader a dynamic leader with God's grace upon his life

I was walking with him and it appeared he was appearing a court case. The was a case that had been fabricated against him.

As we were walking going towards the court, I looked at the young dynamic leader of an organization and he was so happy, he was unmoved by the plans of his detractors. He was very sober. And I  saw that there was so much grace around his life which kept him happy.

But here there is a message that I have for the young dynamic leader of that organization. God is saying this season you do not know who is your close friend and you do not know who is happy for you. God said for him to be so victorious of which he is going to be, he should not undermine the advice from his wife. God was saying in as much as she may not have a public voice and may not be known so much by the public and is not a politician by definition He has put so much reservoir of wisdom and understanding in her. The husband has to listen attentively in this season to the wife because the only friend that he can trust in this season is his wife.

In as much as his detractor may fight to unseat him, it is never going to be. It is not yet God's time.

Watch the video of the Prophecy below:






Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

9 mins ago | 16 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

54 mins ago | 1099 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

1 hr ago | 440 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

1 hr ago | 526 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 497 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

1 hr ago | 140 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

1 hr ago | 645 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 675 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3006 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 6023 Views

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

12 hrs ago | 6651 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

13 hrs ago | 5421 Views

Chamisa opens up on his visit to Manicaland

13 hrs ago | 5209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days