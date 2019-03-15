PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The prophetic word came to me on the 6th of March 2019. God showed me in a vision; I was walking with a young leader of an organization. I would like to call this young leader a dynamic leader with God's grace upon his life



I was walking with him and it appeared he was appearing a court case. The was a case that had been fabricated against him.



As we were walking going towards the court, I looked at the young dynamic leader of an organization and he was so happy, he was unmoved by the plans of his detractors. He was very sober. And I saw that there was so much grace around his life which kept him happy.



But here there is a message that I have for the young dynamic leader of that organization. God is saying this season you do not know who is your close friend and you do not know who is happy for you. God said for him to be so victorious of which he is going to be, he should not undermine the advice from his wife. God was saying in as much as she may not have a public voice and may not be known so much by the public and is not a politician by definition He has put so much reservoir of wisdom and understanding in her. The husband has to listen attentively in this season to the wife because the only friend that he can trust in this season is his wife.





In as much as his detractor may fight to unseat him, it is never going to be. It is not yet God's time

