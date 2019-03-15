Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has announced the latest number of Cyclone Idai casualties.Number of casualties in Zimbabwe as of 20/03/19Total deaths 139Missing 189Injured 144Marooned 136Chimanimani district is the hardest hit district with 127 deaths, 187 missing persons, 138 injured and 136 marooned.The report covered the 8 Provinces of Manicaland.