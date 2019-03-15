News / National
Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced
2 mins ago
The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has announced the latest number of Cyclone Idai casualties.
Number of casualties in Zimbabwe as of 20/03/19
Total deaths 139
Missing 189
Injured 144
Marooned 136
Chimanimani district is the hardest hit district with 127 deaths, 187 missing persons, 138 injured and 136 marooned.
The report covered the 8 Provinces of Manicaland.
