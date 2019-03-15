Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Operation #Sesingaphi targeting MPs launched

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
The Election Resource Centre on Wednesday launched an operation targeted at holding Members of Parliament accountable over electoral promises.

The Operation dubbed: #Sesingaphi, #Tavepapi #Howfar is aimed at promoting improvements in the electoral cycle and compelling constitutional conduct by state institutions.

In a statement, ERC said, "To improve the quality of elections (after the elections), the question that remains unanswered is how far are we in improving future elections?"

Read the full statement of the project below:
 
With full knowledge that elections are a process and not a periodic event, the ERC today launches a post-election follow up initiative meant to mobilize Zimbabweans to follow up on:

•    Election promises
•    Electoral reforms
•    Transparent and accountable conduct of those holding public office
•    ZBC reporting in accordance with the constitution
•    Traditional leaders respecting the constitution

Through the initiative, the ERC recognizes that citizens are central in promoting improvements in the electoral cycle and compelling constitutional conduct by state institutions.
While various efforts by the government to consider reforms have been noted and appear to be underway such as the Inter Ministerial Taskforce on Electoral and Political Reforms, dialogue among some Presidential candidates of the 2018 harmonized elections and a commitment to fully align the Constitution, it is yet to be understood how the citizen can participate and be a priority, if not the center of such efforts.

The ERC resumed efforts towards electoral reforms through engaging stakeholders for purposes of prioritizing electoral reforms in late 2018 and such efforts are built around citizen participation. Any advocacy effort devoid of the citizen stands little chance of succeeding.

The ERC therefore invites Zimbabweans in general, women, youth and the disadvantaged, to ask the questions;

•    #sesingaphi
•    #tavepapi
•    #howfar

to those holding public office.
The quality of future elections and democratic processes depends on what we collectively begin to do now and not a few months before the 2023 polls.
 



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

OneMoney debit card use rises

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

19 mins ago | 140 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

34 mins ago | 458 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

43 mins ago | 232 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 1979 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

2 hrs ago | 741 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

2 hrs ago | 893 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 982 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 822 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3035 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 6239 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days