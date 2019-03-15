News / National
Operation #Sesingaphi targeting MPs launched
The Election Resource Centre on Wednesday launched an operation targeted at holding Members of Parliament accountable over electoral promises.
The Operation dubbed: #Sesingaphi, #Tavepapi #Howfar is aimed at promoting improvements in the electoral cycle and compelling constitutional conduct by state institutions.
In a statement, ERC said, "To improve the quality of elections (after the elections), the question that remains unanswered is how far are we in improving future elections?"
Read the full statement of the project below:
With full knowledge that elections are a process and not a periodic event, the ERC today launches a post-election follow up initiative meant to mobilize Zimbabweans to follow up on:
• Election promises
• Electoral reforms
• Transparent and accountable conduct of those holding public office
• ZBC reporting in accordance with the constitution
• Traditional leaders respecting the constitution
Through the initiative, the ERC recognizes that citizens are central in promoting improvements in the electoral cycle and compelling constitutional conduct by state institutions.
While various efforts by the government to consider reforms have been noted and appear to be underway such as the Inter Ministerial Taskforce on Electoral and Political Reforms, dialogue among some Presidential candidates of the 2018 harmonized elections and a commitment to fully align the Constitution, it is yet to be understood how the citizen can participate and be a priority, if not the center of such efforts.
The ERC resumed efforts towards electoral reforms through engaging stakeholders for purposes of prioritizing electoral reforms in late 2018 and such efforts are built around citizen participation. Any advocacy effort devoid of the citizen stands little chance of succeeding.
The ERC therefore invites Zimbabweans in general, women, youth and the disadvantaged, to ask the questions;
• #sesingaphi
• #tavepapi
• #howfar
to those holding public office.
The quality of future elections and democratic processes depends on what we collectively begin to do now and not a few months before the 2023 polls.
