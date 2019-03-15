Woman walks 2 hours to donate to Cyclone Idai victims

News / National

by BBC

People in Zimbabwe's capital Harare have been donating food, clothes and other household essentials to victims of Cyclone Idai at the Presbyterian church.One of the volunteers at the church, Natalie Detering, told the BBC she was taken aback as a woman turned up just before 07:00 local time, having walked for roughly two hours to deliver her donation:Ms Detering said that the donor had said she couldn't afford her bus fare but had walked all the way from her home because Jesus had told her to.Among her donations, which she carried on her head, was a pot, a blanket and some of her clothes and a towel."I cried the whole day every time I thought about it," Ms Detering said.Zimbabweans give to Cyclone Idai victimsZimbabweans have been donating their food, clothes and anything else they think will help to the people who have been affected by the flooding after Cyclone Idai.People at this Presbyterian church in the capital Harare have been sorting through the donations.Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique have been affected by the freak storm that has caused the deaths of at least 300 people and the displacement of thousands.Econet Wireless Zimbabwe subscribers have responded overwhelmingly to calls for donations in cash and kind towards the Cyclone Idai fund.In light of a devastating tropical storm that has swept away bridges and homes in eastern Zimbabwe, Econet Wireless has also come on board to assist those affected by providing an EcoCash biller code 320041 merely for donations. And in case of emergencies, one could simply dial 112 or 111.Another option that you can take when wanting to make a donation is by visiting your nearest Econet shop to drop your donation.Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Chief Operating Officer, Mr Fayaz King said they had received RTGS$132,570.40 from 16,263 people towards the Cyclone Idai fund as at 10 am yesterday 20 March 2019.