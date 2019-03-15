News / National
Cyclone Idai death toll hits 139 in Zimbabwe

THE death toll from Cyclone Idai floods ravaging eastern Zimbabwe has risen to 139 according to the latest numbers released by the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services.
At least 189 people are missing and feared dead in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts in Manicaland Province bordering Mozambique. 144 people have been injured while 136 have been marooned.
An estimated 10 000 people have been cut-off communication, roads are impassible while homes have destroyed as the horrific weather extended to the ancient province of Masvingo, where four districts are affected.
In Buhera the Marowanyati dam has burst displacing more families. No less than 15 000 people have been displaced.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa was among dignitaries that visited ravaged communities where the military is conducting rescuing operations and providing relief aid.
He urged authorities to build durable structures to avert being affected by such disasters in future.
"This disaster must get us think long and hard about a broad national housing policy which takes safety issues into consideration," Mnangagwa said.
Mnangagwa earlier cut short his official visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend to the unfolding disaster.
Nick Mangwana, government spokesperson, said army engineers were creating detours to make roads passable for agencies to reach all the affected people.
"That means that we can get some aid through because a convoy that we had was stuck," he said in the Manicaland provincial capital Mutare.
The convoy carried aid, medication, food and other supplies.
Fungai Mbetsa, Masvingo Provincial Administrator and Civil Protection Unit (CPU) head, said more than 1 500 people are in dire need of relief in Bikita, Gutu, Masvingo and Zaka districts.
"The situation is under control and no more deaths have been reported today (Tuesday)," Mbetsa said.
#CycloneIdai, whose rampaging winds of about 177kms per hour, is also afflicting Malawi and Mozambique.
Source - Byo24News