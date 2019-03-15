Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans ranked happier than Rwandans, Batswana and Malawians

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The World Happiness Report has been released and Zimbabwe ranks close to the bottom ten, lower than neighbours Mozambique and Zambia. However, Zimbabweans have been ranked happier than Rwandans, Batswana and Malawians.

Finland has been crowned the happiest country in the world for the second year in a row, leading a top ten that is made up of five Nordic nations. South Sudanese are the saddest folks on the planet.

The World Happiness Report, released yesterday, ranked 156 countries by happiness levels, based on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption.

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated worldwide every March 20, and was conceptualized and founded by philanthropist, activist, statesman, and prominent United Nations special advisor Jayme Illien to inspire, mobilize, and advance the global happiness movement. This year's theme was : “I will try to create more happiness in the world around me”.

But while the Nordic nations of Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland topped the table, there was no sign of Britain in the top ten.

The UK placed 15th, up from 19th last year, one above Ireland and four above the US – which came in at its lowest ranking ever at 19th.

But Britain still trailed behind the likes of Israel, Austria, Costa Rica, Australia, Luxembourg, Canada and New Zealand.

The North African nation of South Sudan was at the bottom of the happiness index which found America was getting less happy each year even as the country became richer – falling from 14th place in two years.

It is the second year the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network evaluated 117 countries by the happiness and well-being of their immigrants as part of the annual report.

Europe's Nordic nations, none particularly diverse, have dominated the index since it first was produced in 2012.  

Finland took the top spot with a score of 7.769 out of ten, beating second-placed Denmark which scored 7.6.

Filling out the top five was Norway in third, with 7.554 and Iceland fourth, scoring 7.494, narrowly ranking above fifth-placed Netherlands with 7.488.

Propping up the table was South Sudan, with a score of just 2.853. The bottom ten also included Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Rwanda, Yemen, Malawi, Syria, Botswana, Haiti and Zimbabwe.   

Meanwhile Russia was 68th – down from 59th – France 24th and China 93rd.

Relatively homogenous Finland has about 300,000 foreigners and residents with foreign roots, out of its 5.5 million people.

Its largest immigrant groups come from other European nations, but there also are communities from Afghanistan, China, Iraq and Somalia.

Meik Wiking, CEO of the Copenhagen-based Happiness Research Institute, said the five Nordic countries that reliably rank high in the index 'are doing something right in terms of creating good conditions for good lives,' something newcomers have noticed.

He said the happiness revealed in the survey derives from healthy amounts of both personal freedom and social security that outweigh residents having to pay 'some of the highest taxes in the world.'

'Briefly put, (Nordic countries) are good at converting wealth into well-being,' Wiking said. The finding on the happiness of immigrants 'shows the conditions that we live under matter greatly to our quality of life, that happiness is not only a matter of choice.'

Four different countries have held top ten spots in the five most recent reports- Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and now Finland.

All the top countries tend to have high values for all six of the key variables that have been found to support well-being: income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust and generosity.
South Sudan, which has been wracked by five years of civil war that has killed as many as 400,000 people, ranked last in the index
 

South Sudan, which has been wracked by five years of civil war that has killed as many as 400,000 people, ranked last in the index

The US was 11th in the first index and has never been in the top ten. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Director of Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, explained this citing several factors.

He said: 'The long-term rise in U.S. income per person has been accompanied by several trends adverse to subjective well-being (SWB): worsening health conditions for much of the population; declining social trust; and declining confidence in government.

'Whatever benefits in SWB might have accrued as the result of rising incomes seem to have been offset by these adverse trends… [It's] apparently due in part to the astoundingly large amount of time that young people are spending on digital media: smartphones, videogames, computers, and the like.

'The prevalence of addictions in American society seems to be on the rise, perhaps dramatically… They include gambling; social media use, video gaming, shopping, consuming unhealthy foods.

'These addictions, in turn, seem to be causing considerable unhappiness and even depression.'  

Happiness rankings per country

 1. Finland (7.769)

2. Denmark (7.600)

3. Norway (7.554)

4. Iceland (7.494)

5. Netherlands (7.488)

6. Switzerland (7.480)

7. Sweden (7.343)

8. New Zealand (7.307)

9. Canada (7.278)

10. Austria (7.246)

11. Australia (7.228)

12. Costa Rica (7.167)

13. Israel (7.139)

14. Luxembourg (7.090)

15. United Kingdom (7.054)

16. Ireland (7.021)

17. Germany (6.985)

18. Belgium (6.923)

19. United States (6.892)

20. Czech Republic (6.852)

21. United Arab Emirates (6.825)

22. Malta (6.726)

23. Mexico (6.595)

24. France (6.592)

25. Taiwan Province of China (6.446)

26. Chile (6.444)

27. Guatemala (6.436)

28. Saudi Arabia (6.375)

29. Qatar (6.374)

30. Spain (6.354)

31. Panama (6.321)

32. Brazil (6.300)

33. Uruguay (6.293)

34. Singapore (6.262)

35. El Salvador (6.253)

36. Italy (6.223)

37. Bahrain (6.199)

38. Slovakia (6.198)

39. Trinidad and Tobago (6.192)

40. Poland (6.182)

41. Uzbekistan (6.174)

42. Lithuania (6.149)

43. Colombia (6.125)

44. Slovenia (6.118)

45. Nicaragua (6.105)

46. Kosovo (6.100)

47. Argentina (6.086)

48. Romania (6.070)

49. Cyprus (6.046)

50. Ecuador (6.028)

51. Kuwait (6.021)

52. Thailand (6.008)

53. Latvia (5.940)

54. South Korea (5.895)

55. Estonia (5.893)

56. Jamaica (5.890)

57. Mauritius (5.888)

58. Japan (5.886)

59. Honduras (5.860)

60. Kazakhstan (5.809)

61. Bolivia (5.779)

62. Hungary (5.758)

63. Paraguay (5.743)

64. North Cyprus (5.718)

65. Peru (5.697)

66. Portugal (5.693)

67. Pakistan (5.653)

68. Russia (5.648)

69. Philippines (5.631)

70. Serbia (5.603)

71. Moldova (5.529)

72. Libya (5.525)

73. Montenegro (5.523)

74. Tajikistan (5.467)

75. Croatia (5.432)

76. Hong Kong SAR, China (5.430)

77. Dominican Republic (5.425)

78. Bosnia and Herzegovina (5.386)

79. Turkey (5.373)

80. Malaysia (5.339)

81. Belarus (5.323)

82. Greece (5.287)

83. Mongolia (5.285)

84. Macedonia (5.274)

85. Nigeria (5.265)

86. Kyrgyzstan (5.261)

87. Turkmenistan (5.247)

88. Algeria (5.211)

89. Morocco (5.208)

90. Azerbaijan (5.208)

91. Lebanon (5.197)

92. Indonesia (5.192)

93. China (5.191)

94. Vietnam (5.175)

95. Bhutan (5.082)

96. Cameroon (5.044)

97. Bulgaria (5.011)

98. Ghana (4.996)

99. Ivory Coast (4.944)

100. Nepal (4.913)

101. Jordan (4.906)

102. Benin (4.883)

103. Congo (Brazzaville) (4.812)

104. Gabon (4.799)

105. Laos (4.796)

106. South Africa (4.722)

107. Albania (4.719)

108. Venezuela (4.707)

109. Cambodia (4.700)

110. Palestinian Territories (4.696)

111. Senegal (4.681)

112. Somalia (4.668)

113. Namibia (4.639)

114. Niger (4.628)

115. Burkina Faso (4.587)

116. Armenia (4.559)

117. Iran (4.548)

118. Guinea (4.534)

119. Georgia (4.519)

120. Gambia (4.516)

121. Kenya (4.509)

122. Mauritania (4.490)

123. Mozambique (4.466)

124. Tunisia (4.461)

125. Bangladesh (4.456)

126. Iraq (4.437)

127. Congo (Kinshasa) (4.418)

128. Mali (4.390)

129. Sierra Leone (4.374)

130. Sri Lanka (4.366)

131. Myanmar (4.360)

132. Chad (4.350)

133. Ukraine (4.332)

134. Ethiopia (4.286)

135. Swaziland (4.212)

136. Uganda (4.189)

137. Egypt (4.166)

138. Zambia (4.107)

139. Togo (4.085)

140. India (4.015)

141. Liberia (3.975)

142. Comoros (3.973)

143. Madagascar (3.933)

144. Lesotho (3.802)

145. Burundi (3.775)

146. Zimbabwe (3.663)

147. Haiti (3.597)

148. Botswana (3.488)

149. Syria (3.462)

150. Malawi (3.410)

151. Yemen (3.380)

152. Rwanda (3.334)

153. Tanzania (3.231)

154. Afghanistan (3.203)

155. Central African Republic (3.083)

156. South Sudan (2.853)
Source - ZOOMZimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No to looting of #CycloneIdai donations

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's son source of wealth questioned

8 mins ago | 33 Views

BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele arrested at State house

44 mins ago | 622 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for crunch meeting

1 hr ago | 1109 Views

Civil servants reject salary deal with government

2 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Civilian military leader needed to restore electoral democracy before 2023 presidential elections

2 hrs ago | 916 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll hits 139 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Woman walks 2 hours to donate to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 849 Views

Cyclone Idai brings Chamisa face to face with effects of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Zimbabwe, SA set timelines for deals implementation

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Operation #Sesingaphi targeting MPs launched

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

OneMoney debit card use rises

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

3 hrs ago | 1801 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

3 hrs ago | 3639 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

4 hrs ago | 4546 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

4 hrs ago | 1597 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

4 hrs ago | 819 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

4 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

5 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

5 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

5 hrs ago | 890 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

5 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Woman hacked to death

5 hrs ago | 825 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

5 hrs ago | 919 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

5 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days