BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele arrested at State house

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Center for Innovation and Technology (CITE) Director Zenzele Ndebele has been arrested at the Bulawayo State House where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is meeting members of Bulawayo Civic Society.

"Director Zenzele Ndebele is being questioned by the security agents after being arrested at the ED Mnangagwa meeting with the CSOs at State House, Bulawayo. The agents have just been searching at the CITE offices." CITE said in a statement.

Ndebele is known for his deep investigative projects especially surrounding issues of Gukurahundi genocide and Matabeleland marginalization.

More to follow…



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days