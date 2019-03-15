Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Married women sleep around more than sex workers'

by Mandla Ndlovu
35 mins ago | Views
A Commercial sex worker has claimed that married women sleep around more than sex workers.

In a video posted by 263Chat on Twitter the unnamed sex worked is filmed saying, "Married women can have a sexual relationship with a next door married man and they would not consider it sleeping around. They should be taught how to use condoms because they sleep around more than us sex workers."

Commenting on the video Gender Activist Brenda Dube said, "Married women are sitting ducks to STIs and HIV infections from their husbands who come home for sex and refuse to use condoms after cheating. Marriage is now a hazardous occupation. Married women are sometimes beaten by their spouses when they demand condoms within a marriage."

"Has the sex worker conducted any research to that effect? Whom do the women sleep with? What is the likelihood that they sleep more with their husbands? Are husbands in any way implemented in the equation? Do they sleep with male sex workers?" One Siphosenkosi Ndlovu questioned.

The video generated lots of debate showing mixed feelings from the viewers. 


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Climate change: Africa confronts global warming

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Wages up $570 from $441' government announced - liar, liar down $228 from $441

2 hrs ago | 896 Views

Government responds to Chamisa over Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Salary increment for civil servants laudable

4 hrs ago | 3028 Views

No to looting of #CycloneIdai donations

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa's son source of wealth questioned

4 hrs ago | 5600 Views

BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele arrested at State house

5 hrs ago | 6702 Views

Zimbabweans ranked happier than Rwandans, Batswana and Malawians

5 hrs ago | 2694 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for crunch meeting

5 hrs ago | 5215 Views

Civil servants reject salary deal with government

6 hrs ago | 4903 Views

Civilian military leader needed to restore electoral democracy before 2023 presidential elections

6 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll hits 139 in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 914 Views

Woman walks 2 hours to donate to Cyclone Idai victims

6 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Cyclone Idai brings Chamisa face to face with effects of sanctions

6 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Zimbabwe, SA set timelines for deals implementation

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

Operation #Sesingaphi targeting MPs launched

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

OneMoney debit card use rises

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

7 hrs ago | 2677 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

7 hrs ago | 7575 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

7 hrs ago | 976 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

8 hrs ago | 6905 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

8 hrs ago | 2254 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

8 hrs ago | 923 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

8 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

8 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

8 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

9 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

9 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

9 hrs ago | 701 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

9 hrs ago | 438 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

9 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

9 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

9 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

9 hrs ago | 494 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

9 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Woman hacked to death

9 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

9 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

9 hrs ago | 688 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

9 hrs ago | 425 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

9 hrs ago | 698 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days