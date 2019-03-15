News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Commercial sex worker has claimed that married women sleep around more than sex workers.



In a video posted by 263Chat on Twitter the unnamed sex worked is filmed saying, "Married women can have a sexual relationship with a next door married man and they would not consider it sleeping around. They should be taught how to use condoms because they sleep around more than us sex workers."



Commenting on the video Gender Activist Brenda Dube said, "Married women are sitting ducks to STIs and HIV infections from their husbands who come home for sex and refuse to use condoms after cheating. Marriage is now a hazardous occupation. Married women are sometimes beaten by their spouses when they demand condoms within a marriage."



"Has the sex worker conducted any research to that effect? Whom do the women sleep with? What is the likelihood that they sleep more with their husbands? Are husbands in any way implemented in the equation? Do they sleep with male sex workers?" One Siphosenkosi Ndlovu questioned.



The video generated lots of debate showing mixed feelings from the viewers.



