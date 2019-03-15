Latest News Editor's Choice


ZAPU calls for the release of Zenzele Ndebele

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) has expressed its dismay at the arrest of Bulawayo journalist Zenzele Ndebele.

Ndebele was arrested at the Bulawayo State House where there was a civic society meeting between President Emerson Mnangagwa and Civic Society members on Thursday.

He was charged with section 43 of the Criminal Law Code which criminalises possession of offensive weapons at public gatherings after he was found in possession of a used teargas canister.

ZAPU National Spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said, "It is… insulting to the nation that President Mnangagwa hires a private jet to Bulawayo only to come and facilitate an arrest of a journalist whose crime is nothing but investigating and sharing information on Gukurahundi. Persecuting and arresting Zenzele Ndebele and all others before and after him does not change the fact that Gukurahundi atrocities took place."

Ndebele is known for his investigative projects around Gukurahundi and marginalization of Matabeleland.

"Arresting and detaining victims an d those advocating for solutions on the genocide  on trumped up charges does not alter facts that Mnangagwa was instigator and implementer of Gukurahundi as minister of state security." Maphosa further said.

"ZAPU demands immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele whom we believe is being persecuted for his documentary on the atrocities of Gukurahundi and continued coverage of the subject.

"We also demand ZANU PF dictatorship to respect the journalism which is never a crime but a profession which Zenzele carries with dignifying competence."He added.

If convicted for possessing offensive weapons at a public gathering Ndebele will be fined up to US$2,000 or face up to 5 years in prison.





Source - Byo24News

