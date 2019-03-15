Latest News Editor's Choice


Rape accused prophet bursts into tears in court

by Staff reporter
A 62-YEAR-OLD self-proclaimed prophet burst into tears in court after he was arraigned for allegedly raping and impregnating a 22-year-old woman.

Columbus Christopher Gangata of Mzilikazi suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape and was remanded in custody to April 2 for trial.

The magistrate ordered him to go for mental examination as he showed signs of being unstable.

More to follow...

Source - chronicle

