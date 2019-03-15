Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man threatens to kill best friend after wife goes missing

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly threatening to kill his  wife's friend claiming she knew the whereabouts of his missing wife.

Zenzo Nyathi from Woodville suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and pleaded not guilty to a threat to commit murder charge.

He was remanded out of custody to April 3 for commencement of trial.

More to follow......

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days