Man falls into well and dies while trying to rescue a bull

A 54-year-old man from Mzola in Lupane District allegedly fell headlong into a well and died while trying to rescue a bull that had fallen inside, police have confirmed.Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said Cunsen Mabhena of Mzola 57 Village died on Monday while he and other villagers were trying to rescue a bull that was trapped in a well.The bull belonged to Mrs Simangaliso Mathema from the same village.More to follow..