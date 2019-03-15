Young Warriors miss flight to Maputo

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Mozambique bound Young Warriors missed their connecting flight in South Africa yesterday and are now set to arrive in Maputo Thursday afternoon.Tonderayi Ndiraya's boys take on Mozambique tomorrow in the first leg of the Total African Cup of Nations qualifier and where initially set to arrive in Maputo last night at 9.30pm.According to information availed, a mistake in booking arrangements meant that only nine members of the traveling 26 could proceed to Maputo yesterday with the rest set to fly out at 1.15pm this afternoon."The team will now head straight to training at the match venue upon landing in Maputo, there will be no time to rest for the boys," said the source.The return leg is set for the National Sports Stadium next week with the eventual winner facing either Angola or South Africa in the final qualifying process to determine who goes through to the finals in Egypt.Team ZimbabweGoalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Velez CF, Spain), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)Defenders:Peace Makaha (Manica Diamonds), Reward Mwakona (Ards FC, Northern Ireland), Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Clive Mandivei (Yadah Stars), Mbongeni Ndlovu (Highlanders)Midfielders: Seth Patrick (Vfb Lubeck, Germany), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Matifadza Zata (Dundee United, Scotland), Anelka Chivandire (Triangle United), Nicholas Guyo (Ubuntu, South Africa), Kudzai Dhemere (Dynamos), Marlvin Kwinjo (Ngezi Platinum Stars)Strikers: Junior Zindoga (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Delic Murimba (Triangle United)Head coach: Tonderayi Ndiraya First Assistant coach: Mandla Mpofu Second Assistant coach: Nesbert Saruchera