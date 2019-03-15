Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Married woman caught pants down, taken to police whilst undressed

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A Chitungwiza married woman was reportedly caught pants down with another man in the wee hours of yesterday.

Nathaniel Nyagura, 31, who is married to Grace Pama, 31, under Marriages Act Chapter 5:11, is contemplating taking Terence Chirubvu to the civil court for bedding his wife.

"I caught them red-handed sleeping on our matrimonial bed.

"People have been telling me that my wife was involved in extra marital affairs but all along I was not believing it because I wanted to save our marriage.

"I stay in Mutare where I am trying to make ends meet, so I came back home today around 2:38 am and I saw my wife sleeping with another man on our matrimonial bed.

"I could not believe what I was seeing and I then invited my sisters to be my witnesses.

"We took the two to the police where we were advised to approach the civil court," he said.

Nyagura told this publication that he is now processing divorce papers.

"I have communicated with my in-laws and I am leaving her for good," he said.

In an affidavit, Chirubvu admitted to be in an adulterous relationship with Grace.

"I admit being in an adultery affair with Grace Pama who is legally married to Nathaniel Nyagura.

"I also agree to pay $5000 on or before three weeks," he said in an affidavit.

Grace also confirmed the extramarital affair.

"I admit being in adultery relationship with Terrence Chirubu," reads her affidavit.

Grace and Chirubvu were not given time to dress up before they force-marched to the police while undressed.

Source - hmetro

