Kariba power generation cut

News / National

by Staff reporter

ELECTRICITY power generation at Lake Kariba has been cut due to falling water levels in the dam.In a statement, the Zambezi River Authority said water allocation for power generation at Kariba North and South would be reduced from the current 1 476mW to 890mW.Lake Kariba is currently five metres above the Minimum Operating Level when it should be eight at this time of the year.More to follow......