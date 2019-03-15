Latest News Editor's Choice


Kariba power generation cut

by Staff reporter
57 secs ago | Views
ELECTRICITY power generation at Lake Kariba has been cut due to falling water levels in the dam.

In a statement, the Zambezi River Authority said water allocation for power generation at Kariba North and South would be reduced from the current 1 476mW to 890mW.

Lake Kariba is currently five metres above the Minimum Operating Level when it should be eight at this time of the year.

More to follow......

Source - the herald

