Kariba power generation cut
ELECTRICITY power generation at Lake Kariba has been cut due to falling water levels in the dam.
In a statement, the Zambezi River Authority said water allocation for power generation at Kariba North and South would be reduced from the current 1 476mW to 890mW.
Lake Kariba is currently five metres above the Minimum Operating Level when it should be eight at this time of the year.
More to follow......
Source - the herald