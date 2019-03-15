China to help rebuild Chimanimani

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Chinese Government has offered to help Zimbabwe rebuild infrastructure in Chimanimani where most roads, bridges, schools and clinics were destroyed by Cyclone Idai which struck the district last week.Speaking at the handover of goods worth $200 000 for victims of the cyclone, Chinese deputy ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhao Baogang said China has funds under the Forum On China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that the country could utilise."We will be very willing to join you in the reconstruction in Chimanimani. Houses, clinics, schools were destroyed and we can rebuild it if we work together."The Government can write to us and make a request. Under the framework of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), last year we had a successful summit and $60 billion has been provided towards cooperation between China and African countries including Zimbabwe," said Mr Zhao.He said the Government, through the relevant ministries, should propose projects such as schools and clinics that should benefit from the funds to create a better life for the victims of cyclone Idai.