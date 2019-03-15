Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mandiwanzira potential fugitive'

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
Special Unit prosecutor Michael Chakandida yesterday opposed former minister and Nyanga South legislator Supa Mandiwanzira's application for variation of bail conditions saying that he is a potential fugitive.

Mandiwanzira who is up for abuse of office was back in court yesterday and appeared before regional magistrate Elijah Makomo.

Representing the former minister, Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba told the court that they were seeking alteration of bail on two respects, namely reporting conditions and release of passport.

"Mandiwanzira currently reports twice a week, every Monday and Thursday and the application seeks to have him allowed to report once a month.

"The current reporting conditions are stringent in that he is the legislator for Nyanga South which is 300km away from Harare and for him to effectively represent that community, he has to visit regularly.

"the conditions unnecessarily disturbs his work there and it is costly to travel to Harare just to report, he deserves relaxation because he has been religiously complying since November last year," said Magwaliba.

Magwaliba further elaborated on the second aspect of the release of passport arguing that it should be released because he runs a large business enterprise which is import based and requires him to travel to China on a regular basis.
Related Stories:

Mandiwanzira told the court that he is prepared to give an additional security of not less than $100 000 as assurance that he will stand trial.

Prosecuting Michael Chakandida opposed the application saying if the bail conditions are varied, he will not avail himself for trial.

"Although each case is subject to its own circumstances but all former public officers who are facing similar charges used the same modus operandi and are now fugitives for example in the case of State vs Kasukuwere and that of Mzembi," said Chakandida.

The matter will be back in court today for ruling.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sanctions are the Achilles Heel inhibiting Zimbabwe economic growth

2 mins ago | 0 Views

China to help rebuild Chimanimani

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Kariba power generation cut

3 mins ago | 4 Views

OneMoney records a 32,7% increase in subscribers

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Married woman caught pants down, taken to police whilst undressed

7 mins ago | 19 Views

Mtukudzi's video exposes family cracks

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa meets Matabeleland Collective

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Young Warriors miss flight to Maputo

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Man falls into well and dies while trying to rescue a bull

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Man threatens to kill best friend after wife goes missing

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Rape accused prophet bursts into tears in court

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa warns against looting of donations

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Cyclone swept away entire growth point

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Recycled bad politicians as the last resort of saving Zimbabwe?

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc in Zimbabwe; the IRC launches immediate emergency response

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe deploys defective chopper

26 mins ago | 77 Views

Robbers pounce on Buyanga's gold-carrying sports utility in South Africa

26 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa to focus on tragedy in Manicaland

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Chiefs warn that govt may have to exhume Cyclone Idia bodies

30 mins ago | 92 Views

Arbitrary arrests won’t solve Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

ZAPU calls for the release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Climate change: Africa confronts global warming

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

'Wages up $570 from $441' government announced - liar, liar down $228 from $441

5 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Government responds to Chamisa over Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 3701 Views

'Married women sleep around more than sex workers'

5 hrs ago | 6370 Views

Salary increment for civil servants laudable

7 hrs ago | 4110 Views

No to looting of #CycloneIdai donations

7 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Mnangagwa's son source of wealth questioned

7 hrs ago | 8272 Views

BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele arrested at State house

7 hrs ago | 8271 Views

Zimbabweans ranked happier than Rwandans, Batswana and Malawians

8 hrs ago | 3262 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for crunch meeting

8 hrs ago | 6213 Views

Civil servants reject salary deal with government

9 hrs ago | 5653 Views

Civilian military leader needed to restore electoral democracy before 2023 presidential elections

9 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll hits 139 in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Woman walks 2 hours to donate to Cyclone Idai victims

9 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Cyclone Idai brings Chamisa face to face with effects of sanctions

9 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Zimbabwe, SA set timelines for deals implementation

9 hrs ago | 778 Views

Operation #Sesingaphi targeting MPs launched

9 hrs ago | 1128 Views

OneMoney debit card use rises

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

10 hrs ago | 2945 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

10 hrs ago | 9880 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

10 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

11 hrs ago | 7696 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

11 hrs ago | 2371 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

11 hrs ago | 955 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

11 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

11 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

11 hrs ago | 649 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days