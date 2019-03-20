'Fresh cyclone' reports dismissed

News / National

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has dismissed messages circulating on social media that there is a regeneration of Cyclone Idai.MSD also refuted claims that the cyclone affected Muzarabani, Mount Darwin and Mutoko."The MSD has noted that there are some messages circulating on the social media that talk about ex-Tropical Cyclone IDAI affecting some parts of Zimbabwe such as Muzarabani, Mount Darwin, Mutoko; regeneration of Idai and how it will affect different parts of the country."Of concern are some messages that may have now gone overboard to the extent of misleading the public without making recourse to the Department about the real situation. While we have no problem with social media, we take exception to those messages that become sensational on matters of life and death."To our partners in the media let us continue strengthening the very good relations we have cultivated this far. Please help us to ensure and protect the public from taking wrong decisions based on wrong information. MSD also urged the public to desist from circulating false information and causing unnecessary panic."Accordingly, let us respect the authoritative voice principle, which ensures that all official communication on warnings and alerts that are a matter of life and death come from a single source."Too many sources of information may lead to confusion under these circumstances. A recognised or designated authority communiqué enables a person to make informed decisions based on official information."In Zimbabwe, the MSD is responsible for monitoring the weather. The public is, therefore, urged to check with the department for confirmation and decision-making," said the MSD.At least 139 people died as a result of Cyclone Idai with President Mnangagwa declaring the phenomenon a national disaster. The cyclone also destroyed crops and infrastructure in the affected areas.