Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge rules that NPRC will be operational until 2028

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Masvingo High Court judge has ruled that the lifespan of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) will be 10 years from January 5 last year when it became operational after the enactment of a law to operationalise it.

The ruling by Justice Joseph Mafusire means the NPRC will be operational until 2028.

The ruling came after MDC Alliance proportional representation legislator Mrs Concillia Chinanzvavana took Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to the Masvingo High Court seeking an extension of the NPRC's tenure.

Mrs Chinanzvavana, through her lawyers, argued that the Commission's lifespan was supposed to be calculated to add up to 10 years from the time of its operationalisation through an Act of Parliament as per the Constitution.

The Commission, according to the legislator, was supposed to be operational on August 18, 2013 when former President Mr Robert Mugabe took his oath of office.

Its tenure was supposed to run until August 19, 2023. However, due to delays in operationalisation of the Commission via alignment of the requisite legislation with the Constitution, the NPRC only came into effect on January 5 last year.

Minister Ziyambi was the first respondent and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who oversees the NPRC, was cited as the second respondent. President Mnangagwa was the third respondent while the NPRC, Attorney- General Advocate Prince Machaya were the fourth and fifth respondents, respectively.

Justice Mafusire had on February 15  this year reserved judgment in the matter saying he would deliver judgment in motion and advise the parties of his ruling.

"The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission that is established in terms of Section 251 of the Constitution shall have tenure of life of 10 years deemed to have commenced on 5 January 2018 with the gazetting as law of the National Peace and Reconciliation Act, Capt 10:32.

"There shall be no order of costs," said Justice Mafusire in his ruling.

Mr Kenias Chimiti from the Attorney-General's Office opposed the application by Mrs Chinanzvavana saying the legislator was seeking an "incompetent and defective order at law".

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1902 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2092 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1979 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2146 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1856 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 962 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days