Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cyclone Idai rescue mission makes progress

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Cyclone Idai rescue mission has made significant progress in clearing some of the blocked roads to pave way for easy distribution of relief aid to affected families.

In an interview at Skyline Junction yesterday, 3 Infantry Battalion public relations officer Major Exavier Chibasa said yesterday they airlifted supplies to affected boarding schools whose supply line was cut after bridges were washed away by the floods.

"Schools like Mutambara, Lydia Chimonyo and Biriiri are no longer accessible by road after two bridges were washed away by Umvumvumvu River and are having challenges accessing basic commodities.

"We airlifted basic commodities to these schools. This is also applying to some areas like Ngangu and Vimba which are still not accessible by road," he said.

Eight helicopters, two from the Air Force of Zimbabwe and six from private companies are leading in the rescue and relief distribution efforts. Major Chibasa said the search and recovery efforts were progressing well as the rains have since stopped.

"All critical cases are being attended to as soon as we get reports. Some of the critical ones are being airlifted to Mutambara Mission Hospital and Chipinge District Hospital," he said. Major Chibasa said more bodies of the victims were being recovered each day.

"Although the actual number of bodies recovered is still to be verified, over 145 bodies have been recovered in Ngangu, Vimba and Rusitu.

"Three bodies were recovered in Nyanyadzi today (yesterday). The three were identified as the passengers who were on board the Trip-Trans bus what was swept away at Skyline.

"All areas that were affected by the floods need visiting for evacuation purposes. Our members will remain on the ground working with the local communities to accord the deceased ones a decent burial," he said.

Major Chibasa said some relief stocks had now arrived in Chipinge, but could not be transported to most areas because of the poor state of the roads.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Phillip Velario Sibanda also visited Skyline.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1900 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2092 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1979 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2146 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1855 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 962 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days