Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is aiming to break the jinx and reclaim support in urban constituencies as it sells President Mnangagwa's transformational vision of growth and industrialisation, Politburo member Chris Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

Mutsvangwa is leading a cohort in the ongoing restructuring in Harare after President Mnangagwa recently disbanded party structures in the capital and in the second city of Bulawayo.

The dissolution of the provinces came on the back of poor performance of the ruling party in urban constituencies that saw the ruling party winning only one seat in Bulawayo and none in Harare during last year's harmonised elections.

Additionally, infighting and lack of organisation have weakened the revolutionary in the areas.

Recently, President Mnangagwa - who is Zanu-PF First Secretary - tasked his second secretaries, Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi to lead the restructuring in Harare and Bulawayo restructuring. And Mutsvangwa, who is leading the exercise in Zone Four comprising of the northern suburbs, Hatcliffe and parts of Westgate in Harare told our sister paper, The Herald yesterday that the exercise was aimed at both setting up new structures and recruiting new members.

He said his message was centred on hope and selling President Mnangagwa's reform and modernisation agenda, something that departed from the messaging of the previous leadership. "ED means jobs, factories and entrepreneurship and modernisation," he said.

He said President Mnangagwa had changed policies of the former era by scrapping indigenisation and protectionism (under Statutory Instrument 64) while making fundamentals for a strong economy through the removal of distortions, liberalising the fuel and currency sectors as well as addressing foreign currency retention thresholds for the productive sector. He said previously, there had been no package for urban dwellers as Zanu-PF mostly addressed issues to do with rural populace with policies such as land reform, restitution and opening up of gold mining being advanced.

"The first President to put a package (for the urban populace) is ED essentially by being pro-business, going for Special Economic Zones, by reforming the currency sector," he said.

He said in the previous administration under former President Mugabe urbanisation was misconstrued for building settlements in towns.

"Houses are not the distinguishing factor of urbanisation because in rural areas there are also houses. The distinguishing factor of urbanisation is industry – factories.  

"What is a town? A town is a place where you process goods on a scale which makes it possible to supply a market through mass production. That's what a town is. If you miss that point then it's not a town." He said the previous thrust was on housing resulting in shanty growths in settlements.

"When ED comes he puts a message that urbanisation is about factories and investments and for a country that has invested a lot of money into the most capable and erudite labour force on the continent if they were provided with conditions which made them go abroad, at home, they would do miracles, which means those that are at home, they would do miracles, which means those at home can do as equally capable as those who went abroad."

He said if capital was made hospitable in Zimbabwe the country could produce goods for the discerning global market. In turn, it would spur urban renewal and growth in the economy and in finance, including mortgages to build modern housing.

Mutsvangwa said the promise of the message of hope, and Zanu-PF's shedding of its rustic template for the urban political market made the opposition jittery as a sulking, protest outfit, hence its "kudira jecha" (spoiling) mantra.  

The restructuring exercise ends next month.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1893 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2086 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1977 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2146 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1855 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 962 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 268 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days