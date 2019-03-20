Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa had to cut short her attendance at the 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) on Monday to assist affected citizens following the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai that has so far claimed 139 lives in Zimbabwe.

Women Affairs, Community and Small to Medium Enterprise Development Minister Sthembiso Nyoni said this at a CSW side presentation on Tuesday where the First Lady was expected to present humanitarian work she is doing aimed at uplifting women through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

"As Minister and leader of this delegation, I saw it fit to invite our First Lady to this year's CSW to come and share her most humbling and wonderful works which she is doing through her Angel of Hope Foundation back home.

"I also want to convey an apology from our First Lady who could not be here with us today as we all know that our country was hit by a cyclone which affected parts of our country and our First Lady, as a responsible leader, had to fly back home to see to it that the affected citizens are assisted," said Minister Nyoni.

Angel of Hope board member Ms Rachel Nield Geranios, on behalf of the First Lady made the visual and oral presentation. Ms Geranios chronicled how the First Lady dedicates her time and energy visiting marginalised communities around Zimbabwe.

She constantly broke down in tears as she recalled what she and Mrs Mnangagwa saw on their first visit to Kanyemba's Doma people in the Zambezi Valley.

"I recall the first day we visited Kanyemba. After spending the whole day on the road, we reached the place at night and we had a guide who was at the front of our convoy as we navigated through the tall grass and trees as there were no proper roads to follow. We asked the first man we met on who was authoritative to receive us.

"He came out wearing a school uniform of a girl and when he returned, the next one came to us also wearing the same dress meaning they were exchanging the same dress so as to try to be presentable to us. We were touched by that. These are people who have lived many years isolated from the majority of Zimbabweans. They are hunters and gatherers.

"Child marriages are rife in the area because once one reaches adolescence, his or her family automatically weans him or her and they should become independent and responsible. The first child mother we saw was a 13-year-old girl who previously had two still births," she said.

Ms Geranios said that first visit became the facelift of the whole area and its people as the First Lady took it upon herself to work hard to change the Doma people way of life.

"Amai Mnangagwa, with the assistance of her partners initiated the construction of a clinic and maternity waiting house. She also started nutrition gardens, fish farming and orchards to ensure that the villagers become self-reliant and take charge of their own lives.  

"To help them achieve that, she provided fence for the gardens, ploughs, bicycles, food hampers and also distributed preparation kits for expecting mothers as a way of encouraging them to visit the hospital during pregnancy. She also engaged local chiefs and talking to them about the importance of eradicating child marriages."

Ms Geranios told the audience how the First Lady also started inheritance issues programmes after realising that most women did not understand their rights resulting in some widows losing their properties upon death of their partners.

"Upon realising how cancer was killing women, the First Lady initiated cancer awareness campaigns and she has gone around the country teaching women on the importance of getting screened. She also toured with a mobile cancer testing clinic, an initiative which has seen hundreds of thousands of women being screened and treated for cancer," she said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1892 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2085 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2768 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1977 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2146 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1855 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days