Bishop Donga dies

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
THE founder of the Revival Crusade Missions International (RCM) Church Bishop Sibusiso Donga has died.

He was 52.  

Born on November 30 in 1966, Bishop Donga passed away on Saturday following a short illness.

The bishop was described as a humble, prayerful, dynamic and fervent minister of the gospel, a true apostle, bishop, father, mentor, coach, brother, friend, unifier, and family man inspiring the fear of the Lord unto nations.

Family spokesperson, Mrs Fikile Donga-Sibanda, who is a sister to the late bishop described her brother as a loving and responsible man who put other people first.

"He not only belonged to us. He belonged to everyone. He was responsible; he took all his siblings through school and ensured that everyone at least attained a first degree. We are all what we are because of him. It is difficult to even speak about him as a departed person as we are still in shock and trying to come to terms with it as a family. Death has robbed us of a father, brother, friend and a leader," said Mrs Donga-Sibanda.  

Bishop Donga attended Ntoli Primary School in Tsholotsho from 1976 and did his secondary education in Plumtree at Thekwane High School from 1983 to 1988. From 1989 to 1991, he undertook his Bachelor's Degree in Education at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

In 2017 he completed a programme in computers at the National University of Science and Technology.  

From 2017 to 2018 he completed a Bachelor of Theology at the Catholic University of Zimbabwe.  At the time of his death, Bishop Donga was pursuing a post-graduate degree as well as studying towards a Bachelor's degree in law (LLB) (University of South Africa) and was in his final year.

Bishop Donga was born again in 1985. He qualified as a preacher in the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe in 1987. Baptised in 1989, he became a dynamic student leader at the UZ between 1989 and 1991. He was very active in the university's Christian Union where he led a fiery prayer group that met daily at the University hockey grounds in the evenings for two years.

He also led an outreach team of students which opened churches in Mberengwa, Gwanda and Tsholotsho whilst still a student at the UZ. His international ministry started when he was still a student through his outreach team that ministered in Sadc countries.

From 1992 to 1999, Bishop Donga while working as a high school teacher at Avoca Secondary School opened a number of churches in Filabusi, Tsholotsho and Silobela. He also co-founded All Believers in Christ Ministries (ABC Ministries) an interdenominational ministry that ministered in every province and major towns in Zimbabwe.

This ministry spearheaded revival across the nation between 1992 and 2005. This interdenominational move drew great crowds, filling soccer stadiums in various cities. Speaking on behalf of the church Pastor Mbekezeli Moyo described the Bishop as an action-oriented and visionary leader.

"The church started in Avoca in the late 1980s with one branch but it is now an international church with over six branches in South Africa and branches across Zimbabwe. It shows that he managed to share his vision and to lead. We thank the Creator for our time with him. We are proud to have had a leader like him. He was exemplary to the youths and preached to them in his lifestyle that there were no short cuts to success and school was important," he said.

The bishop is survived by his wife Nomazulu and four children Shalom, Charis, Asande and Mphathi. Mourners are gathered at Plot 3, 23 Nerine Road, Trenace suburb Bulawayo, The Bishop will be laid to rest on Saturday at Umvutshwa Cemetery after a send-off service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.


Source - chronicle

