Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
THE Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters' Association (ZNSSA) Bulawayo chapter is giving away 40 T-shirts to fans that will pay for transport the body has availed for Sunday's trip to watch the Warriors and Congo Afcon qualifier by midday today.

Zimbabwe play host to Congo in the final Afcon qualifier at the National Sports Stadium needing a draw to book a place at the continental showpiece set for Egypt in June.

The Warriors top an open Group G with eight points from five games, but all teams in the group have a chance of qualifying.

Liberia, who take on the DR Congo, are second on the table with seven points, while their opponents are third with six points. Congo anchor the group with five points.

Following a low uptake of the 100 tickets availed by Zifa to the Southern Region office in Bulawayo, ZNSSA secretary-general Trust Jim said they'd decided to spice up the campaign by offering T-shirts.

"We have been running campaigns on various WhatsApp groups for football followers encouraging people from Bulawayo to travel for the game. To date, we have 20 people who have paid for the trip and because of this low uptake of tickets, we are giving away 40 T-shirts to the first 40 people who will pay for the trip before middday on Friday," said Jim.

"For the return trip from Bulawayo to Harare as well as a ticket for the rest of the ground, we have set the price at $70. Those interested to go and rally our national team can either contact our chairman Carlmarx Nkomo 0773267040 or me on 0773383703," he said.

Zifa Southern Region board member Tizirayi Luphahla said they expect an influx of people to buy tickets today.

"The tickets went on sale last Friday, but I must say the uptake has been low. We've been marketing the game through WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Our expectations are that we will have more people coming through tomorrow," said Luphahla.

The Warriors have been in camp since Monday and got down to business on Tuesday following the arrival of all players. The players are confident of sailing through, with midfielder Danny Phiri leading the appeal to supporters to fill up the National Sports Stadium.

"We are looking forward to the game against Congo and as players we believe that what can further spur us is the support we get from the fans. It will be really nice to qualify and celebrate with our fans. They must come in their numbers," said Phiri.


