Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO province yesterday donated 30 000 tonnes of mealie-meal, an assortment of groceries and clothes to victims of Cyclone Idai in Manicaland province.The mealie-meal was donated by the Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), while Arenel donated groceries and clothes from churches, organisations and individuals.Speaking before trucks left with the consignments for Manicaland province at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex yesterday, Bulawayo Provincial Minister, Judith Ncube, expressed gratitude to the people of Bulawayo for helping the affected people.Minister Ncube was accompanied by provincial heads of Government departments and officials from GMAZ and Arenel."I'm grateful to the people of Bulawayo for caring for the people that have been affected by this unfortunate incident in Manicaland. I want to thank GMAZ, Arenel, JOC committee, business people, churches and individuals for putting their act together to help our fellow Zimbabweans."This incident has happened when the country is facing serious economic challenges but people still managed to help. It shows that people in this province still uphold the culture of giving and caring for others and I'm proud of the people of Bulawayo," said Minister Ncube.She said the donation was a good gesture that would strengthen relations between Bulawayo, Manicaland province and other provinces."I'm sure this is not the last time we're collecting goods to donate to the cyclone victims. We'll continue collecting because people are still calling us to receive their donations."The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has also offered to transport goods to the affected province for free. Let's continue working together and support the affected people. This also gives President Mnangagwa strength to deal with this terrible incident that has affected our country. The incident has come at a time when the President is trying to address the many challenges that the country is facing," said Minister Ncube.She appealed to the team responsible for delivering the goods to make sure that everything is delivered to the victims. Zanu-PF Politburo member Angeline Masuku assured the people of Manicaland that Bulawayo province was mourning with them."What happened in Manicaland province was to nobody's liking. We're asking a lot of questions but we have to accept the situation and help those in need. I want people in Manicaland to know that we're with them in this difficult time."It's heartbreaking to learn that some bodies were seen floating in rivers. We can only pray for God to be with the affected people and give us strength to support them. I sincerely thank the people of Bulawayo for the love they have shown to our fellow Zimbabweans," said Masuku.Meanwhile, in support of the response efforts being made by the Governments of the affected countries, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, the Sadc secretariat has announced an immediate support of US$350 000 to the three countries, with Mozambique, the hardest hit of the three countries, to receive $150 000 from emergency African Union (AU) funds.The chairperson of the African Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, also approved for the immediate dispatch of a high level assessment mission to be led by the Permanent Representative Committee's (PRC) sub-committee on refugees to assess the situation first hand and express solidarity with the Governments and people of the three affected countries.Mr Mahamat said the commission would double its advocacy efforts to encourage both member states and partners to generously contribute to the ongoing efforts. He reiterated that the AU was in solidarity with the Governments and the people of the affected countries and thanked the neighbouring countries and partners that have already rendered assistance to the three countries.More than two million people have been impacted by Cyclone Idai in the three countries, which has also displaced hundreds of thousands of people, destroyed vast areas, cut off communications and made roads impassable for responders.