Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO province yesterday donated 30 000 tonnes of mealie-meal, an assortment of groceries and clothes to victims of Cyclone Idai in Manicaland province.

The mealie-meal was donated by the Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), while Arenel donated groceries and clothes from churches, organisations and individuals.

Speaking before trucks left with the consignments for Manicaland province at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex yesterday, Bulawayo Provincial Minister, Judith Ncube, expressed gratitude to the people of Bulawayo for helping the affected people.

Minister Ncube was accompanied by provincial heads of Government departments and officials from GMAZ and Arenel.

"I'm grateful to the people of Bulawayo for caring for the people that have been affected by this unfortunate incident in Manicaland. I want to thank GMAZ, Arenel, JOC committee, business people, churches and individuals for putting their act together to help our fellow Zimbabweans.

"This incident has happened when the country is facing serious economic challenges but people still managed to help. It shows that people in this province still uphold the culture of giving and caring for others and I'm proud of the people of Bulawayo," said Minister Ncube.

She said the donation was a good gesture that would strengthen relations between Bulawayo, Manicaland province and other provinces.

"I'm sure this is not the last time we're collecting goods to donate to the cyclone victims. We'll continue collecting because people are still calling us to receive their donations.

"The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has also offered to transport goods to the affected province for free. Let's continue working together and support the affected people. This also gives President Mnangagwa strength to deal with this terrible incident that has affected our country. The incident has come at a time when the President is trying to address the many challenges that the country is facing," said Minister Ncube.

She appealed to the team responsible for delivering the goods to make sure that everything is delivered to the victims. Zanu-PF Politburo member Angeline Masuku assured the people of Manicaland that Bulawayo province was mourning with them.

"What happened in Manicaland province was to nobody's liking. We're asking a lot of questions but we have to accept the situation and help those in need. I want people in Manicaland to know that we're with them in this difficult time.

"It's heartbreaking to learn that some bodies were seen floating in rivers. We can only pray for God to be with the affected people and give us strength to support them. I sincerely thank the people of Bulawayo for the love they have shown to our fellow Zimbabweans," said Masuku.

Meanwhile, in support of the response efforts being made by the Governments of the affected countries, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, the Sadc secretariat has announced an immediate support of US$350 000 to the three countries, with Mozambique, the hardest hit of the three countries, to receive $150 000 from emergency African Union (AU) funds.  

The chairperson of the African Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, also approved for the immediate dispatch of a high level assessment mission to be led by the Permanent Representative Committee's (PRC) sub-committee on refugees to assess the situation first hand and express solidarity with the Governments and people of the three affected countries.  

Mr Mahamat said the commission would double its advocacy efforts to encourage both member states and partners to generously contribute to the ongoing efforts.  He reiterated that the AU was in solidarity with the Governments and the people of the affected countries and thanked the neighbouring countries and partners that have already rendered assistance to the three countries.

More than two million people have been impacted by Cyclone Idai in the three countries, which has also displaced hundreds of thousands of people, destroyed vast areas, cut off communications and made roads impassable for responders.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1889 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2084 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1977 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2146 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1855 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days