Prophet up for rape wails in court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 62-YEAR-OLD self-proclaimed prophet burst into tears in court after he was arraigned for allegedly raping and impregnating a 22-year-old woman.

Columbus Christopher Gangata of Mzilikazi suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape and was remanded in custody to April 2 for trial.

The magistrate ordered him to go for mental examination as he showed signs of being unstable.

Gangata said he did not rape the woman but instead he proposed love and wished to marry her.

"After proposing love to the woman, she came to my house demanding money. I gave her $10 and she undressed before touching my body, begging me to indulge in sex with her.

"We had unprotected sex because I told her I would not make her fall pregnant. I am a prophet and cannot do such a shameful thing," he said, tears streaming down his cheeks.  

The prosecutor, Mr Mufaro Mageza said sometime in January at around 1PM, the woman was walking from Sibantubanye Jairos Jiri training centre in Nguboyenja towards the Baptist Church in Mzilikazi.

"She found the church gate locked and decided to go to Makokoba to see a church elder. The woman passed by Gangata's house and asked for water to drink.

"Gangata led the woman to his kitchen and while she was in the kitchen, he locked the door. He ordered her to undress but she refused," he said.

The court heard that Gangata dragged the woman to his bedroom, pushed her onto a bed and had sex with her while covering her mouth with his hand. He gave the woman $10 and told her not to tell anyone about the matter before releasing her.

On March 13, the woman went to her rural home and was suffering from stomach pains. Her sister took her to a clinic where they were told the woman was pregnant, said Mr Mageza.

"Nurses referred her to the police. She made a police report and was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examinations," he said.

A medical report was produced in court as an exhibit.

Source - chronicle

