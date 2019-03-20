Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Government is making strides to complete implementation of education that focuses on industrialisation by ensuring the building of innovation hubs at the country's institutions of higher learning.

Speaking on the sidelines of a tour of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) with members of the Parliamentary Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Higher Education minister, Amon Murwira said they had reached the fourth step of ensuring that institutions move towards more practical learning under its education 5.0 initiative.

"This is the fourth step towards industrialisation. From here, we are doing the industrial parks, so that we complete the cycle of education 5.0; basically, what we are doing is less talk and more action," he said.

Murwira said the tour with the committee was to ensure that they appreciate the new education model.

"We are taking the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development around to appreciate our idea of education 5.0, an education that produces goods and services. We went to the High Performance Computing Centre to show them the innovations we are doing," Murwira said.

He said the innovation hub at the UZ was one of the biggest in the country, where minimal resources are needed for the completion of the project because the institutions provide their own labour.

"This is an example of the innovation hubs that we are building. It's one of the largest in the country and it's being done by the university. We are just giving them money, but otherwise they are building it using their own artisans and engineers," he said.

Chairperson of the committee, Molokela Tsiye hailed efforts by government to speed up completion of the new model and pledged his committee's commitment to actively work on the initiative to complement government efforts from the front.

"We are willing to work hard and will not be a committee that is in the committee rooms only, but we will also be on the ground because this is a people's Parliament.

"We want to be practical and engage the ministry, today we have managed to do that and we have come to the UZ to witness the project. That field trip has also broadened our perspective and analysis, we are very impressed by the technology and advancement it comes with," Tsiye said.

He said as a committee, they were going to encourage the government to support the initiative to realise its full potential.

"It is something that generates its own income, what is needed is that start-up capital to give it a boost. But it's a technology that is very rare and Zimbabwe needs it and we are supporting calls to make sure that funding is available," the MP said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1875 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2069 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1971 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2145 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1853 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 983 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days