Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The growing spread of prostate cancer among Zimbabwean men now warrants a serious epidemiological investigation, the Zimbabwe Cancer Registry (ZCR) has revealed.

ZCR registrar Eric Chokunonga said the increase in the incidence of this tumour was worrisome.

"Consistent with observations made in recent years, the incidence of prostate cancer continues to rise unchallenged. It remained the leading cause of cancer in men in 2016, coming second after cervical cancer nationally," he said.

In a 2016 report, ZCR said prostate cancer accounted for 22% of all the 7 265 cancers recorded that year.

Lovemore Makurirofa, the information and research officer at the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) said they had since intensified information dissemination within communities.

"We are very worried about the rising cases of prostate cancer, especially with limited resources to tackle it," he said.

Working with corporates, they have tried to involve men in the awareness raising campaigns designed to inform people on the disease and encouraging those above the age of 45 to go for screening annually.

"Of concern is the high cost of screening and treating prostate cancer. The computerised tomography (CT) scans are beyond the reach of many and even those on medical aid at times are asked to cash up front and likely in USD," he said.

A CT scan is a test that uses X-rays and a computer to create detailed pictures of the inside of the body to find out where the cancer is and whether it has spread.

These high costs have resulted in many people presenting late with the disease in stage 3 or 4. The later stages are difficult to manage and more expensive. According to the ZCR report, at least 87% of the cases were in stage 3 and 4.

Recently, protesting senior doctors revealed that most cancer patients were failing to get further screening and diagnosis and were going home to die or presented themselves later when the disease had spread to other parts of the body.

"People really need correct information because some will opt for other sources like traditional or faith healers," Makurirofa said.

"Men can prevent prostate cancer by carefully watching their diet. More vegetables and fruits, as well as exercising. Sedentary (inactive) lifestyles are discouraged."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1873 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2068 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2763 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1971 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2145 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1853 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days