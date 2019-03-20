Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The recently introduced RTGS dollars are not new currency, but merely a "formalisation" of transaction platforms that already existed in the country, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe deputy director for economic research, Nebson Mupunga.

Mupunga, said this during the two-day Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz) 2019 human resources indaba that ended on Thursday.

Mupunga said people were already transacting in RTGS, mobile money and bond notes and coins, which the RBZ just "formalised" under the banner, RTGS dollars.

Source - Business Weekly

Most Popular In 7 Days