Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday came face to face with the simmering bitterness of the people of Matabeleland related to the Gukurahundi atrocities of the early to mid-1980s.
This came after Mnangagwa met representatives of 66 civil society organisations from the region who operate under the banner of Matabeleland Collective- in a robust meeting with participants said could enrich the relationship between central government and community leaders from here.
More to follow....
Source - Daily News