Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The intense jostling for positions within the main opposition MDC, ahead of the party's May elective congress is escalating – with chaos marring the 20-year-old political outfit's ongoing restructuring exercise.

This comes as the race for positions at the looming congress is getting hotter and more bitter by the day, amid damaging allegations that some senior MDC officials are imposing dodgy structures in the party along factional lines, to further their interests.
 
More to follow....

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1844 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2047 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2752 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1968 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 902 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1852 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 956 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 980 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days