Erectile dysfunction saves woman from rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO woman left the court in stitches when she revealed that she escaped being raped by an accused because of his erectile dysfunction, after several attempts to penetrate her.The woman aged 49 had been offered transport by Shane Sibanda (20) at around 4.15am and was promised to be dropped off at her intended destination.On reaching a certain intersection Sibanda produced an okapi knife and ordered her to surrender her cash and cellphone.Sibanda then pointed the knife at her neck and attempted to rape her.She reported him for robbery and attempted rape and he has since been arraigned before Western Commonage magistrate, Stephen Ndlovu.When she took to the stand, she claimed to have escaped rape by a whisker."He had me pinned down and then forcibly removed my panties. He then tried numerous times to insert his penis into my v*gina but all his efforts were futile."He couldn't penetrate because his penis was weak, it just could not become erect," she said.Before she could finish narrating her ordeal she was interjected by a furious Sibanda."I have a question for this woman, Your Worship. Is she trying to say that I am not man enough? I don't understand where she gets the guts to say such things about my private parts," quizzed Sibanda.She did not waste time in responding to this question."Yes, your penis does not function. I have nothing to hide because I am grateful you couldn't rape me," she said.The magistrate remanded Sibanda in custody to next Tuesday.