Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

News / National

by Staff reporter

JUNGLE fever!Ladies of the night from Bulawayo and Gwanda are at loggerheads over the latest "catchment" area which has big spending clients.Gwanda's railway station is what is being fought over. Last week the place played host to the Gwanda Arts and Culture Exhibition which drew a crowd from as far as South Africa. The exhibition is now a weekly Friday special and that's where hard currency paying tourists can be found.Gwanda thigh vendors are not happy because their Bulawayo-based "older" counterparts are registering a clean sweep, leaving them with nothing to hold on to."It's not fair for these magogos to invade our place. We discovered it on our own and now they want to snatch our clients," said a thigh vendor who identified herself as Nonoza.The fight began when a Bulawayo thigh vendor was approached by a potential client who seemed to have ignored the local breed. This angered the Gwanda service providers who then chased away the unfamiliar faces."Imagine these girls from Bulawayo come here looking sexier than us and now we are running at a loss because of them. They are getting to my nerves now," she added.Nonoza went on to vow that if she ever loses a client to a Bulawayo thigh vendor she would kill her."I swear if any of them takes away my customer I will kill them," she angrily said.B-Metro met one Bulawayo thigh vendor who refused to be named and she said Gwanda was an open town and everyone was welcome."If they can open up for foreign people why can't we go there? After all Gwanda is not named after one person. It's a town open for business," she said.Prostitution in Zimbabwe and related acts, including solicitation, procuring, and keeping a brothel, are illegal but thriving.In 2011 Thabitha Khumalo, a MDC-T MP, proposed that prostitution in Zimbabwe be decriminalised. She stated that decriminalising prostitution would address three important issues: corruption, HIV/Aids and women's rights. She suggested that the word pr*stitute be changed to "pleasure engineer".