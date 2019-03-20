WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

News / National

by Staff reporter

INITIATING sexual intimacy is a scary prospect for many who are sensitive to the shame of rejection.A nurse at Mpilo Hospital, Vushe Marime (45) who lives in Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo apparently thanked his Creator when a married woman he had been pestering for sex for some time "invited" him to her matrimonial place.Marime was excited when he got WhatsApp invitations from Judy Takanai (55) supposedly promising him some steamy sex action.But he didn't know the messages were a trap being sent by the woman at the instigation of her husband Claudio Takanai.The script of the incident which nearly cost Marime's life in a dramatic fashion reads as follows:On 6 February this year and at around 9pm Marime phoned Judy to come to Mpilo Hospital saying he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.It is reported that Judy went to Mpilo Hospital and found Marime on duty. Marime is alleged to have taken an injection and told Judy that he wanted to demonstrate to her, on how she should use it to kill her husband so that they could elope overseas together.It is yet to be proven that out of fear, Judy who stays in Barbourfields ran away and told her husband.In a bid to trap Marime, Judy's husband reportedly asked her to send a message to Marime telling him that Claudio had died in a car accident.It is reported that Marime was very happy to hear the news of Judy's husband's alleged death.A week later and thinking that the funeral proceedings were over, an unsuspecting Marime in a drunken stupor and in his uniform went to Judy's house for a "sleep-over".Upon his arrival, Marime got the shock of his life when he looked up to see Claudio waiting for him.A misunderstanding is alleged to have ensued and fearing for his life Marime immediately begged for forgiveness before he was taken to the police where he was also passionately begged to stay away from Judy.After some days, a seemingly unrepentant Marime is reported to have sent pictures of his manhood with some obscene messages to Judy saying his manhood was "itching" for her adding that though they hadn't had sex they would have it until she was fully satisfied.After receiving the offending messages, Judy went and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Marime.Marime who is now facing charges of contravening Section 88 (a) of the Posts and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05 "Sending offensive telephone messages" was not formally charged when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ulukile Mlea who remanded him out of custody to 22 March.Meanwhile, in a related case, Marime on Tuesday appeared in court facing allegations of being in a relationship with Judy whom he reportedly told to kill her husband. He is being sued by Claudio Takanai who is demanding RTGS$10 000 for adultery.