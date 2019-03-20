Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that his government has set up a 19 point plan to assist the victims of Cyclone Idai in Manicaland.Said Mnangagwa, "We have set up a 19 point plan to help the affected communities, intensifying the search for the missing and ensuring food relief, free medical services, temporary shelter and clean water while working to prevent disease outbreaks, restore social services and relocate settlements."The Cyclone left a trail of destruction in the Eastern Province with the official death toll now at 139 and hundreds still reported missing.This week President Mnangagwa toured the affected areas to ascertain the extent of the damage so that his government can be informed when making plans of assisting the victims.On Thursday Mnangagwa declared a two-day national mourning for the victims of the cyclone.The United Nation has said this could be "one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit the southern hemisphere".The cyclone hit Mozambique, Malawi and some parts of Madagascar also.The hardest hit country is Mozambique with more than a thousand confirmed deaths.