Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The African desk of the Committee to Protect Journalist (CPJ) has issued a statement demanding that the Zimbabwean authorities must release journalist Zenzele Ndebele who was arrested on Thursday.

Ndebele is being charged with "possession of offensive weapons at public gatherings," under Section 43 of Zimbabwe's Criminal Law Code, after police found him in possession of a used tear gas canister.

"We urge Zimbabwean authorities to release Zenzele Ndebele immediately and to drop the ridiculous charge against him," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal. "His arrest smacks of retaliation for his past work, and makes a mockery of the very idea of dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and civil society."

Ndebele is being represented by lawyers  Nqobani Sithole and Lewis Maunze. He spent a night in custody and is set to appear in court on Friday morning.

If found guilty, Ndebele could face up to five years in prison or a fine of US$2,000.

In 2013 police raided Radio Dialogue which Ndebele was Editor of and he was arrested over charges of possessing 180 portable radios, the charges which were later dropped.

Ndebele has been very active in investigating cases relating to the Gukurahundi genocide and marginalization of Matabeleland.
 



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

38 mins ago | 876 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 1300 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

2 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1789 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2007 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1766 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 828 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 601 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days