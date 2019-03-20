Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a name for himself as a lover of expensive jets which he uses to travel within and outside the country. In January he hired an expensive jet on a round trip to EuroAsia. That was just a few months after he hired an expensive jet for the former First Lady Grace Mugabe from Singapore.

On Thursday he was reported to have flown to Bulawayo in a private jet to hired from Durban.  

Political analysts say the widely condemned expensive hiring of jets is a business deal that is being run to benefit an elite ruling clique fronted by Mary Chiwenga.

South African based analyst Fortune Mlalazi said, "The country is run by a mafia that is treating it as a milk cow.  You will recall that in 2018 there were reports that Vice President (Constantino) Chiwenga's wife was given a tender to offer travel services to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

"So all these expensive trips to EuroAsia and the useless trip to UAE last week including the hiring of a Durban jet to Bulawayo are meant to transfer money from the government coffers to the pockets of Mary Chiwenga and her circle of friends."  

In 2018 the Deputy Chief Secretary Ray Ndhlukula admitted that he irregularly awarded a contract to provide travel arrangements for the Office of the President and Cabinet without going to tender.


The contract was awarded to Mary Chiwenga's company East Town Holdings, despite the fact that it had not submitted most of the required documents such as tax clearances.

Posting on Twitter on Thursday seasoned journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu said, "You have an incestuous business thing going on at the top of government for VIP travel where Mary Chiwenga is the travel agent. She likes it when they travel and will hire the furthest available plane because she makes more money from it. It's crazy it's almost evil."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

39 mins ago | 900 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

2 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1792 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2010 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1766 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 923 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 829 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 311 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days