BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele freed

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo Magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi has freed journalist Zenzele Ndebele after he described the arrest illogical.

Dismissing the case the Magistrate Mkhwananzi said, "It beats logic that a used canister and an empty cartridge could be defined as dangerous weapons if weapons at all"

Ndebele was charged with possession of an offensive weapon after he was found with two used tear gas canisters found in his vehicle at Bulawayo State House on Thursday.

He was attending a meeting where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was meeting members of Bulawayo civic society.

A lot of media organizations including Media Institute for Southern Africa and the Committee for the protection of Journalists condemned the arrest and called for Ndebele's immediate release.




Source - Byo24News

