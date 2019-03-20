Mliswa takes Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi head on again

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton MP Temba Mliswa has called upon Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to clean himself from the allegations that he is behind the transfer of former Bikita MP Munyradzi Kereke.The matter started this week when Mliswa asked Ziyambi to come clean on reports that incarcerated former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke was enjoying conjugal rights in prison resulting in him impregnating his wife.On Friday Temba Mliswa said, "Who was behind the facilitation of Kereke's move to Hwahwa prison and has been pushing for his release? I warned that this will backfire on Mnangagwa as rape is a serious criminal conviction that can't be trivialised. If Kereke is allowed conjugal rights, why not everyone else?Ziyambi had told Parliament that, "We are shifting away from a scenario where a prisoner is a condemned individual and moving towards rehabilitation of incarcerated offenders and correcting them so that they re-intergrate into society."But Mliswa would have none of it. He said, "Yes we all know there's rehabilitation, but let it be offered across the board. How does Kereke sponsor and fund projects whilst under incarceration? Hon. Minister of Justice exonerate yourself from such ‘gossip'."People like Ziyambi Ziyambi who is allegedly a ‘night school lawyer' must be exposed. Being the Chief Election Agent of Mnangagwa doesn't make one untouchable and the poor results in Zvimba West tell their own story. We need to build this country from an honest point of view."