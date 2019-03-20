Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Auxillia Mnangagwa throws out chief, MP from event

by ZimLive
2 hrs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa ordered a Member of Parliament and a traditional chief removed from an event she had organised, ZimLive can reveal.

Mnangagwa recently spent two weeks in New York, the United States, where she travelled five days ahead of a United Nations summit on women, it is reported at the invitation of Women's Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni.

She travelled to the province of her birth, Mashonaland Central, on Wednesday seeking a greater influence for herself in Mazowe Central constituency.

ZimLive understands enroute to the constituency where she wanted to identify projects she could support, Mnangagwa demanded to know who would be occupying the VIP tent with her.

On being advised that local MP Sydney Chidamba was present as well as Chief Lucious Chitsinde Negomo, she advised her security aides that she did not want to see the two.

"She gave instructions that the two must have nothing to do with her visit. The first lady did not want to see them. Chidamba and Chief Negomo were chucked out of the event, and they vowed never to attend her programmes," a security source briefed on the event told ZimLive.

Chidamba is the brother to former Cabinet minister Nicholas Goche's wife. The MP was previously married to former first lady Grace Mugabe's sister, Rose Chidhakwa.

"Goche and Grace Mugabe of course are seen as lynchpins of the so-called G40 faction in Zanu-PF. The first lady blames the chief and Chidamba of participating in previous attempts to block her from running for MP in that constituency," the source added.

President Emmerson Mnanagwa's wife is seen actively trying to sideline Chidamba, with speculation in the province that she wants to pave way for her brother Paradzai Kutyauripo – recently appointed director of state residencies – to capture the constituency in the next elections in 2023.

The first lady visited Negomo Irrigation Scheme for a general assessment. The scheme is in her ward of birth, and she told locals she was keen to see how she can assist farmers. She also toured Rosa Clinic, her birth place, and donated medical supplies and food items.

State media reported that Mnangagwa "had to cut short her attendance at the 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women on Monday to assist citizens affected by Cyclone Idai that has so far claimed 139 lives in Zimbabwe."

Chidamba declined to comment for this story, while Chief Negomo could not be reached for comment.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to support Gukurahundi victims

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa cancel Bulawayo, Shurugwi rallies

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Operation Florian to train BCC fire fighters

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Airlifted leather sofas trigger PR disaster as Mnangagwa meets Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Hwende disowns Twitter account

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Teachers reject $129 salary deal

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for 'lying', deserting cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Victoria Falls tour operators dispatch helicopters, rafters to Chimanimani

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee freed on $500 bail

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Gweru in major roads rehabilitation exercise

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo's fire brigade defies odds

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Fuel shortages worsen

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

New telecoms tariffs loom

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa comes face to face with bitterness of Matebeleland people

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa forced to promote 4 generals he retired to second highest rank

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chamisa's MDC on fire

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zenzele Ndebele freed after arrest at Mnangagwa event

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Govt use of violence on its own people is tragic

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cyclone did not affect fuel pipeline, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Wicknell Chivayo acquitted

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe blocks US$1bn pipeline project

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

cCourt to decide on Mphoko pension

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa must be open on deals

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mliswa takes Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi head on again

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele freed

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa snubs Warriors

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

9 hrs ago | 17254 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

9 hrs ago | 15885 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

10 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

10 hrs ago | 8663 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2049 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

10 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

11 hrs ago | 3714 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

11 hrs ago | 3794 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

11 hrs ago | 4845 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

11 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

11 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Man marries 'mother'

11 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

11 hrs ago | 950 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

12 hrs ago | 3582 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

12 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 2918 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

12 hrs ago | 1493 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

12 hrs ago | 4098 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

12 hrs ago | 822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days