Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel shortages worsen

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MOTORISTS here have for the past week endured stock outs of fuel supplies, indicating a worsening fuel situation in the petroleum industry.

So bad has been the situation that even the pump stations that sell in foreign currency have virtually gone dry.

The few that had the product yesterday had long, winding queues.

Some motorists are resorting to buying on the black market where prices are much higher.

It was, however, a double whammy for motorists as police cracked down on the black market, confiscating hordes of fuel from dealers.

This left motorists stranded as they literally had nowhere else to access fuel.

A survey by the Daily News yesterday revealed that most Total Zimbabwe service stations in the city received fuel after some days of dry pumps.

A manager at one of the Total service stations who declined to be named said: "We finally received our fuel today after some days without supplies.

"I am confident most of our service stations have fuel because we have two trucks which came from South Africa and they were giving each service station a total of 6 000 litres."

Abnormally long queues could be seen in the Central Business District's relatively few service stations that had fuel.

Surprisingly, similar queues could be seen at the foreign currency fuel-selling service station, signifying how dire the situation has become.

Some service stations in the city yesterday confirmed to have gone for more than a week without a drop.

On the other hand, commuters have been struggling to get transport back home as commuter omnibus operators failed to meet demand occasioned by the intense shortages.

Many simply parked their vehicles.

The fuel shortages have crippled many business operators in the city.

Despite increasing the price of fuel by almost 150 percent in January, there has been no end in sight to the crisis.

The fuel crisis comes at a time, Cyclone Idai has left a trail of destruction in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, damaging the Companhiado De Pipeline Mozambique-Zimbabwe (CPMZ) control room at Beira in Mozambique, affecting the pumping of fuel and natural gas to Feruka Oil Refinery in Mutare.

This left many speculating that the shortage might be Cyclone-related.

However, Energy minister Joram Gumbo this week indicated the country had enough fuel stocks.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to support Gukurahundi victims

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa cancel Bulawayo, Shurugwi rallies

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Operation Florian to train BCC fire fighters

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Airlifted leather sofas trigger PR disaster as Mnangagwa meets Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Hwende disowns Twitter account

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Teachers reject $129 salary deal

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for 'lying', deserting cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Victoria Falls tour operators dispatch helicopters, rafters to Chimanimani

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee freed on $500 bail

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Gweru in major roads rehabilitation exercise

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo's fire brigade defies odds

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

New telecoms tariffs loom

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa throws out chief, MP from event

2 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mnangagwa comes face to face with bitterness of Matebeleland people

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa forced to promote 4 generals he retired to second highest rank

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chamisa's MDC on fire

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zenzele Ndebele freed after arrest at Mnangagwa event

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Govt use of violence on its own people is tragic

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cyclone did not affect fuel pipeline, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Wicknell Chivayo acquitted

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe blocks US$1bn pipeline project

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

cCourt to decide on Mphoko pension

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa must be open on deals

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mliswa takes Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi head on again

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele freed

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa snubs Warriors

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

9 hrs ago | 17254 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

9 hrs ago | 15885 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

10 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

10 hrs ago | 8663 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2049 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

10 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

11 hrs ago | 3714 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

11 hrs ago | 3794 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

11 hrs ago | 4845 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

11 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

11 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Man marries 'mother'

11 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

11 hrs ago | 950 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

12 hrs ago | 3582 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

12 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 2918 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

12 hrs ago | 1493 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

12 hrs ago | 4098 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

12 hrs ago | 822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days