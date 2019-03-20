Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers reject $129 salary deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TEACHERS unions yesterday angrily rejected the $400 million deal struck by government and the Apex Council, accusing their representative body of being compromised and working against the improvement of civil servants' conditions of service.

Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said they were not accepting the offer and their fight for better salaries would continue.

"We can never be happy with that arrangement because in the first instance, when Cecilia Alexander (Apex chairperson) was presenting her arguments, they told us that they were demanding $1 700 and they end up with less than a 10th of that amount in their increment. So how then can we say I am happy?" he asked.

"A lot of things that they say they agreed on are not practical. They are not clarified and quantified and their timeframe and implementation remain a mirage."

Majongwe said teachers were being victimised for engaging in industrial action and that the Apex Council was compromised and cannot represent civil servants well.

He said teachers want to go it alone and demand to negotiate on their own.

"The real reason we are in this situation is that the Apex Council is pulling cotton over our eyes, they are not representing anyone," Majongwe said.

"As far as we are concerned, this is an insult to teachers. We are not going to accept this. The PTUZ is saying no. This is pure dog food and it doesn't address the suffering of teachers. If you listen carefully, people at Apex are saying they are very happy, but how do you generate happiness when you are giving out a cushion pillow of stones. This is not a cushioning allowance."

He said the duty-free car importation scheme would only breed corruption because the teachers have no capacity to buy vehicles with their current salaries.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said it was disgusted by the "flawed deal" signed between government and the "illegitimate and highly-compromised Apex Council".

"The deal offers a meagre US$26 salary increment to the current salary of US$120. In total, an average teacher will be earning US$146 in April 2019. This falls far short of US$1 150 needed to sustain a family of five monthly," the organisation, in a statement, said.

"ARTUZ reiterates that government should simply honour our 2012 agreement and pay our current salaries in USD or equivalent."

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) president Richard Gundane said there still existed a gap between the increased salaries and the individual budgets for individual civil servants.

They have, however, accepted the government offer for the sake of moving forward.

"What is important is to monitor the gap between the new salaries and individual budget for a person. It is that gap that we should continue to pursue. We made this concession with the view that by June we will have an opportunity for it to be reviewed," he said.

Alexander said it was unfair for PTUZ to undermine the Apex Council's efforts despite that there was no contribution coming from the organisation.

She insisted that they had done their best under the present circumstances to bring something on the table for civil servants.

The council secretary David Dzatsunga hit back at the teachers' unions, saying they went on a different path to embark on a strike that did not produce anything, hence it would be unfair for them to dismiss their efforts that brought the $400 million package.

"That is false and those allegations are unfounded and are not premised on any substantial and substantive reasons that I could then respond to," Dzatsunga said.

"We just negotiated as much as we could under the circumstances and some unions went as far as meeting the President [Emmerson Mnangagwa] and they brought nothing. They went on strike and brought nothing. Therefore, they cannot turn around and accuse us of being compromised. That is unfounded."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to support Gukurahundi victims

22 mins ago | 40 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa cancel Bulawayo, Shurugwi rallies

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Operation Florian to train BCC fire fighters

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Airlifted leather sofas trigger PR disaster as Mnangagwa meets Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Hwende disowns Twitter account

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for 'lying', deserting cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

Victoria Falls tour operators dispatch helicopters, rafters to Chimanimani

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee freed on $500 bail

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Gweru in major roads rehabilitation exercise

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's fire brigade defies odds

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Fuel shortages worsen

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

New telecoms tariffs loom

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa throws out chief, MP from event

2 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mnangagwa comes face to face with bitterness of Matebeleland people

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa forced to promote 4 generals he retired to second highest rank

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Chamisa's MDC on fire

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zenzele Ndebele freed after arrest at Mnangagwa event

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Govt use of violence on its own people is tragic

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cyclone did not affect fuel pipeline, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Wicknell Chivayo acquitted

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe blocks US$1bn pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

cCourt to decide on Mphoko pension

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa must be open on deals

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mliswa takes Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi head on again

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele freed

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa snubs Warriors

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

9 hrs ago | 17508 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

9 hrs ago | 16151 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

10 hrs ago | 3253 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

11 hrs ago | 8773 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 2061 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

11 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

11 hrs ago | 3727 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

11 hrs ago | 3823 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

11 hrs ago | 4864 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

11 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

11 hrs ago | 3166 Views

Man marries 'mother'

11 hrs ago | 3064 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

11 hrs ago | 882 Views

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

11 hrs ago | 954 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

12 hrs ago | 3613 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

12 hrs ago | 3402 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 2933 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

12 hrs ago | 1499 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

12 hrs ago | 4145 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

12 hrs ago | 822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days