Operation Florian to train BCC fire fighters

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
United Kingdom-based charity organisation, Operation Florian, will next week conduct refresher courses for the Bulawayo City Council's Fire Brigade crew at a cost of US$93 000 to the local authority.

The training, which will run for a week, will be held at Famona Fire Station, an official has confirmed.
Council minutes from January and a letter from the Operation Florian Team show that the local authority will pay US$93 049 for the cost of shipping
equipment from the UK for the training exercise.

Bulawayo Fire Brigade senior divisional officer Linos Phiri said Operation Florian would be conducting refresher courses, under the "train the trainer course", which would major on managing incidents and fire fighter practical course skills.

He also said Operation Florian has been operating in Bulawayo for the past eight years and from time to time they pay a visit to the local authority's fire department.

"Three officials are expected to participate together with six students from University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in the United Kingdom," he said.

The university pays the costs of the students' participation upon request.

Source - newsday

