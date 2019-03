News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi says the people of Bulawayo must bring all the nagging issues to government so that they are attended to in order to move together as a nation in developing and empowering themselves.Addressing party supporters in Cowdray Park when he was drumming up support for Zanu-PF candidate in the forthcoming ward 28 by-election, Mohadi said it is clear that the Bulawayo community has issues to grind with the Zanu-PF government in order to have a common purpose as a country."Bulawayo was the heart of PF ZAPU under Dr Joshua Nkomo and we never lost elections, but from year 2000 you turned your back against the party which had evolved to become Zanu-PF, so tell us what are the issues affecting you so that those are attended to and we heal the nation and move on," he said.He also took a swipe at the disbanded Zanu-PF party leadership in the city saying the decision was on-point as this team had failed to stand for people's issues. He called on all party members to vote for the party candidate saying local government level leadership is important as it is the foundation of government."Bulawayo you have to support your revolutionary party Zanu-PF because it stands for your issues and you have to work with the party to push your issues. This is not about Mujuru who is the candidate it is about Zanu-PF, he is just representing the party not himself," said Vice President Mohadi.Mohadi also reminded the people that the economic down turn is a result of sanctions following the distribution of the national estate land to locals which was a fulfillment of the promises of the war of liberation.He said Zimbabweans must continue to work together and develop themselves and the country in line with the vision of the President to transform the country to be an upper middle -income economy by 2030.Earlier, the Vice President handed over the piece of land that has been allocated to police to build a police station and help contain the growing crime levels in the area.Mohadi said police have the duty to safeguard property and life adding that what happened during the looting must never be allowed to happen again.